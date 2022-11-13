South Bend man extricated from vehicle in Jefferson Township Published 2:07 pm Sunday, November 13, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — A South Bend, Indiana man had to be extricated from his vehicle after crashing into a ditch on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive in Jefferson Township Sunday morning.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash at approximately 9:17 a.m.

Investigation showed that Michael Douglas II, 50, of South Bend, was heading east on M-60 at around 1 a.m. Douglas lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road. Douglas was unable to exit the vehicle because of the injuries from the crash. The car was covered by snow and was not able to be seen from the roadway.

A passerby, William Beadenkopf, saw movement near the ditch and went to check to see what it was. Beadenkopf located Douglas still in the vehicle. Cassopolis Fire Department and PrideCare Ambulance was able to extract Douglas from the vehicle and transport him to the Cassopolis Fire Department.

Med Flight air ambulance responded and transported him to South Bend Memorial Hospital. Weather and road conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved in this crash. It is also not believed that Douglas was wearing a seat belt.

Assisting agencies include Cassopolis Police Department. Cassopolis Fire Department, PrideCare Ambulance, and Med Flight.