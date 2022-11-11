Niles hosting ribbon cutting for new turf field at Viking Stadium Thursday Published 1:30 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

NILES — The synthetic turf field at Viking Stadium has been finished and Niles High School will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the project Thursday.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the field. The field will remain open until 6 p.m. so that community members, alumni, parents an all others who are interested may view the new facilities.