Margaret Ann “Peggy” Minich Doepker Published 12:57 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

April 20, 1940-Nov. 2, 2022

It is with great sorrow to announce that Peggy Doepker, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Berrien Springs, has passed away at the age of 82.

She was born and raised in Lansing Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Shivley) Minich. Peggy is survived by her siblings Carol (Jim) Dyer, Mary (Andy) Anton, Tom (Alice) Minich and Sue Schneider.

On July 18, 1959, she married the love of her life Bernard E. Doepker, who preceded her in death. She leaves behind seven children; Cathy (Rick) Kuntz, John (Connie) Doepker, Robert (Katie) Doepker, Beth (Joe) Wilson, Karen Doepker, Nancy (Jim) Price and Mary (Perry) Deliyanne. She has 12 Grand Children and 13 Great Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Peggy loved working with flowers (she made the flower arrangements for the family weddings,) and she especially loved her “pot” gardens in the back yard. She enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts, and playing golf in her younger years. Hilton Head Island, SC was her favorite place to live.

Peggy enjoyed going to her kids and grandkids sporting events. She was a lifelong Spartan fan.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the spring. Cremation has taken place.

Memorial contributions can be made to Novant Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 324 North McDowell Street, Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Attn: Pam Harrison