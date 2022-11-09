Virginia “Gigi” Benson Published 7:55 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

June 17, 1965-Nov. 7, 2022

Virginia “Gigi” C. Benson, 57, of Dowagiac, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Hanson Hospice in Stevensville, Michigan.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 17, 1965, to the late Clarence D. and Regina E. (Fischer) Campbell. Virginia spent a short period of her childhood in the Detroit area. After moving to southwest Michigan, she met and married James Benson, they made their home in Dowagiac.

Gigi had a very unique personality, she loved her kids (blood and bonus), and was often referred to as the “Kool-Aid” mom, with all of her heart, and welcomed any stranger with open arms. She had a laugh you couldn’t ever forget; you could be in a crowd and hear that laugh, and would know it was her. Gigi loved the outdoors, but not so much the heat. She loved art and working on crafts. There wasn’t a night that would go by that she would refuse taking a late night cruise. All of her grand babies knew they would always have fun hanging with Gram. Halloween and spooky things would bring a smile to her face. Her beautiful heart shined through to anyone she loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Virginia is survived by her children; Dillon Hodge, Sheena (Eric Stull) Hodge, Zachariah Benson, Regina (David Manzano) Hemminger, all of Dowagiac; grandchildren; Mallyah Bacon, Robert Bacon, Kordae Bacon, Vincent Hodge, Alessa Blanchard, Markus Hodge, Krista Blanchard, Azhenis Hodge, Lexi Taggert, Lukas Taggert, Zachariah Benson II , Nevaeh Hemminger, Navarrah Hemminger, Nalah Manzano, and a set of twins on the way; daughters by choice; Annie Mosier, Lynette Pearson, Nicole Massey; granddaughter by choice, Jayda Pearson; and a special niece, Miranda Barger; sisters; Frankie Perry, Marsha Best, Maxine (Elvis O’Neil) Perry; her lifelong best friend, Larry Hodge; and former husband, James Benson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St. Niles. Visitation will begin at noon. Burial will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Brown Funeral Home to assist the family with her final expenses.

