Gwendolyn Briggs Published 7:54 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Dec. 29, 1956-Nov. 2, 2022

Miss Gwendolyn Briggs of Niles, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

On Dec.29, 1956, Gwendolyn was born to Ossie and Willie Briggs in Niles, Michigan.

At a young age, Gwen confessed her love for Christ and attended Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Niles, MI. Gwendolyn was a caring mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Anyone who knew Gwen knew of her sweet personality and her love for her family. She made friends everywhere. She enjoyed traveling with her friend, Fredrina Alexander. She also enjoyed shopping and going to the salon. She worked several years in retail and the healthcare field.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory, four children; Katina Briggs, Elbert Briggs and Amber Briggs all of Niles and Latanya Briggs-Mason (Larry Mason) of Mishawaka, Indiana. Three brothers; Craig Briggs of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Ronald Briggs of New Orleans, Louisiana and Michael Briggs of Niles, two sisters; Diane Stone of Saginaw, Michigan and Tonja Wade-Farrow of Niles and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Ossie and Willie Briggs, a brother, Tony Briggs, a grandson, Evion Ballin-Briggs and a nephew, Michael Briggs.

In our hearts a memory will always be kept of the one we loved and will never forget.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Niles with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m., and a time of visitation one-hour prior.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.