SMC’s Livingston earns MCCAA Wrestler of the Week Award Published 6:51 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College wrestling team is off to a fast start having brought home multiple championships and numerous placers from its first two tournaments of the 2022-23 season.

One of its wrestlers, freshman Gabe Livingtston (Battle Creek/Lakeview) has been selected as the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Wrestler of the Week.

Livingston is 9-0 on the season with two first-place finishes in the 133 pound weight class. Jimmy Colley of St. Clair County Community College was also nominated for the award.