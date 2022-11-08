ELECTION 2022: Governor’s race updated Published 9:45 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

NILES — With 11 percent of the precincts reporting, incumbent Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer leads Republican candidate Tudor Dixon 52.9 percent to 45.5 percent.

Whitmer has 661,533 votes compared to 569,900 for Dixon.

Libertarian Mary Buzuma had 11,226 votes, U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Donna Brandenburg had 4,046 votes and Green Party candidate Kevin Hogan had 2,903 votes as of 9:45 p.m.