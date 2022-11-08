Earl Jenkins Published 5:53 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Jan. 29, 1936-Nov. 3, 2022

Earl Jenkins, Jr., 86, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI. He was born Jan. 29, 1936, in Princeton, WV to Paul Jenkins and Lorraine (Hartwell) Rodriguez.

A graveside committal service will be held at 11am, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Hamilton Cemetery, Decatur. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.newellchapel.com.

Earl was a devoted member of the Glenwood Seventh Day Adventist Church in Dowagiac, MI. He was also a proud Air Force veteran.

Earl is survived by his brother, Nelson (Lora) Rodriguez; Marie Davidson; and many other extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Jenkins; his siblings, Kathleen Griffith, Mary Butter, Chester Jenkins, Gene Jenkins, George Jenkins, and Donnie Jenkins; and his parents.