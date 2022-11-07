Wilma Cline Published 6:32 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

March 4, 1929-Nov. 6, 2022

Wilma R. Cline, 93, of Dowagiac, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, at Centrica Hospice Care — Rose Arbor Place in Kalamazoo, MI.

Wilma was born on March 4, 1929, in Three Rivers, the daughter of the late Frederick and Edna (Custer) Welch.

On Dec. 24, 1947, she was united in marriage to Stuart ‘Corky’ Cline Jr in Dowagiac. In her younger years, Wilma and Corky enjoyed traveling with their square-dancing club. After retiring from Community State Bank in Dowagiac, she worked part-time at Hale’s Hardware, also in Dowagiac. Wilma enjoyed jewelry making as a hobby and she often gave her designs to children and grandchildren for holidays and birthdays. She was also very involved in the Dowagiac Elks Antlerettes group.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Corky Cline; a son, Thomas Cline and brother-in-law, Dale Wegner.

Surviving are two sons Stuart ‘Skip’ III (Jean) Cline of Dowagiac and Robert ‘Craig’ (Julie) Cline of Bitely, MI; five grandchildren, Stuart ‘Rusty’ Cline IV, Leigha (Dan Bashore) Cline, Corey Crocker, Andrew Crocker and Bradley (Angie) Cline; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Waneta Wegner of Virginia.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Nov 11, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac, where friends may visit with the family on Friday afternoon from 1 p.m., until the time of services. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Wilma’s name may be made to Dowagiac VFW Post #1855 or Dowagiac Elks Lodge #889. Those wishing to share a memory of Wilma online may do so at www.clarkch.com