Gwendolyn Briggs, of Niles Published 11:59 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

Gwendolyn Briggs, 65, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending and entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com