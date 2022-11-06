Buchanan cross country teams finish 24th at state finals Published 11:44 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

BROOKLYN — The Buchanan boys and girls cross country teams finished 24th at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Cross Country Finals at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday.

Hart was the boys’ team champion with 116 points, while Traverse City St. Francis was second with 147 and St. Louis third with 161. The Bucks finished with 540 points.

Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones became only the third runner to win four cross country championships. He ran a time of 14:46 to set a new state record for the fastest 5K in Division 3 state finals history.

Hunter’s previous best time of 15:08 was third all-time, which he set last year. His 2022 time is the second-fastest 5K regardless of any class. Only Dathan Ritzerhein, of Rockford, ran faster at the state finals as he was clocked at 14:10 in 2000.

Buchanan was led by Britain Philip, who placed 110th overall with a time of 17:56.

The Bucks’ scored 543 points in the girl’s race, which Traverse City St. Francis won with 134 points. Pewamo-Westphalia was second with 142 points.

Jessica Jazwinski of Hart was the individual state champion as she ran a time of 17:36.

Madeline Young led Buchanan with a time of 20:56, which was good for 72nd place.

Division 2

Edwardsburg’s Claire Ritchey finished 133rd with a time of 20:53 in the girl’s race, while Niles’ Aiden Krueger finished 160th with a time of 17:47 in the boy’s race.