Cassopolis receives $300,000 grant for home energy efficiency Published 3:23 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority recently awarded the Village of Cassopolis a grant totaling $300,000 to aid the community through energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program. Residents can apply for the MI-HOPE program online beginning 8 a.m, on Friday, October 28.

The MI-HOPE program, an extension of MSHDA’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program, aids communities throughout Michigan by providing funds to local governments and non-profit organizations to engage in energy-efficiency housing projects. Eligible assisted activities include roofs, insulation, modification or replacement of heating/cooling systems and more.

“We’re excited to support the Village of Cassopolis as it works to facilitate positive change within the Cassopolis community through energy-efficient repairs and maintenance,” said Tonya Joy, Neighborhood Housing Initiatives Division Director. “The purpose of MI-HOPE is to improve the health and safety of residents by providing much needed repairs and maintenance to roofs, windows, and more. MSHDA want’s to positively change communities around the state, and we believe the Village of Cassopolis will utilize the funds to make the biggest impact.”

The Village of Cassopolis will use these funds to provide energy-efficient replacements to roofs, HVAC, electrical, doors, windows, and appliances in owner occupied homes within the village. The projects are anticipated to be completed by 2026

“We are so grateful to receive $300,000 of MI-HOPE funding from MSHDA and excited to see the positive impact it will have on our community. These vital funds will allow our homeowners to modernize their homes and increase energy efficiency through new roofs, electrical wiring, HVAC, windows, exterior doors, and energy star rated appliances,” said Alexis O’Flynn, Village of Cassopolis Community Development.

MI-HOPE funding is available statewide, with up to $28.5 million being distributed through various funding rounds-including up to $10 million in the first funding round. The second round of funding will be announced in spring 2023.