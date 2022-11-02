Margaret Jane Ewert-Depriest Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

March 13, 1936-Sept. 29. 2022

Margaret Jane Ewert-Depriest passed away.

She had presided in Niles, Michigan with her boyfriend, Bryan Haughton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Goldie Breland of Galien, sister Joanne Lee Spencer “Dewey” of Buchanan, brothers Ollie Jr. and Micheal Breland of Buchanan, and a nephew Jeff Breland of Buchanan.

She is survived by her three Ewert children, Maynard “Bud” Ewert of Niles, Starr Starbuck “Jim” of Niles, and Mark Ewert “June” of Robins Iowa and 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

At her request there is no funeral and cremation has already taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI.