John Bess Published 10:49 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Dec. 11, 1939-Oct. 27, 2022

John Andrew Bess passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, at age 82. Born in Alexandria, Indiana in 1939, John was raised in Elwood, Indiana and moved to Niles in 1971. John worked as an area sales manager at Falvey’s and later, as an executive recruiter.

He was a lifelong member of the Elks; an elder, deacon, and usher at the First Presbyterian Church; and an enthusiastic soccer coach. John loved the Indianapolis 500, the White Sox, Purdue basketball, Michigan football, fantasy football, trivia, corny jokes, history, and classic movies.

John was a devoted husband to his wife, Corinne, and cherished their 54-year marriage. He was also an amazing dad and father-in-law to his son Mike and wife Megan of Evanston, Illinois, and a happy and proud grandfather to grandchildren Maxwell, Zachary, and Samantha. They mourn his loss, along with sisters-in-law Marna Murphy of Elwood, and Bette Dalzell of Frankton, a cousin, several nephews, and a niece.

John was preceded in death by his father, David, his mother, Thelma, and his sister, Joyce.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to the First Presbyterian Church Foundation, 13 South 4th Street, Niles, MI 49120 or to the Salvation Army, 424 N. 15th Street, Niles, MI 49120.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Niles.