Dowagiac businesses look forward to Holiday Open House weekend Published 10:53 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

DOWAGIAC — Santa, gingerbread houses, elves and special activities usher in the holiday season when Holiday Open House returns to Dowagiac’s specialty shops, boutiques and restaurants Saturday, Nov. 12, kicking off a host of seasonal activities in the community.

The Baker’s Rhapsody sweetens things up again this year with their Gingerbread House Contest. Participants can pick up a kit from the bakery or build from scratch following rules posted on the bakery’s website, and enter by November 11. People’s Choice can be voted on during Open House Saturday.

The most special of guests, Santa, will be receiving visitors at Venue 132 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and an Elf will be hiding on shelves in multiple businesses this year. Families can visit participating sites on Saturday, and, after locating the elves, enter their form in a drawing to win a gift certificate. Participating businesses include Baker’s Rhapsody, Beeswax Coffee Roasters, Caruso’s, Cottage Gallery, Crafty Gals, Deck the Halls, Euflooria, Oak and Ash BBQ, Olympia Books, Rosy Tomorrows, Sandy and Rachel’s Medical Massage, The Wounded Minnow, The Dowagiac History Museum, The Hairitage, The Marshall Shoppe, State Farm office of Fred Milton, Who Knew Consignment and Yarn on Front.

“Holiday traditions like visiting Santa and gift shopping locally for family and friends is such a sweet way to start the holiday season,” said Matt Money, Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Events Coordinator. “Seeking out special things at special places—right here in our community.”

Pets get special holiday attention at Bow Wow Bakery & Bath where Blue Print Photography will be taking pet pictures 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Dowagiac Library will host a special story time and craft with local children’s author Thelda Mathews, reading her book ‘The Squoze’, from 11 a.m. to noon. Additionally, the Ladies Library Association will hold their Fall Book Sale November 11, 12 and 14.

Working to share the generosity of our community, the Dowagiac Fire Department will be downtown at Beckwith Park during Open House Saturday collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots, and

Theta Mu Sorority’s annual Arts and Crafts show will be held Saturday, November 12 from 9 am. to 3 p.m. at Dowagiac Middle School.

Some retailers, such as Imperial Furniture, will have additional Open House hours, and will be hosting specials and drawings for gift certificates in their businesses. Many stores will extend their hours on Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. through Christmas.

The holiday celebrations continue with: Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital’s Tree of Love lighting ceremony November 30 at 5:30 p.m.; the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce’s annual Candlelight Christmas Parade Friday, December 2, steps off downtown at 7 p.m.; and the Dowagiac Elks Lodge hosts Breakfast with Santa December 10.

The Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Holiday Open House and Candlelight Christmas Parade are sponsored by Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital. For a complete schedule of events visit the Chamber website at www.dowagiacchamber.com.