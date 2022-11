Angelyn Faye Wright, of South Bend Published 10:36 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Angelyn Faye Wright, 69, of South Bend, died Oct. 31, 2022. Visitation Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. Full obituary at wagnercares.com