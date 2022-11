Donald Loos, of Niles Published 9:47 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Donald Loos, 65, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, Oc. 30, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in SouthBend. Arrangements have been entrusted with Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com