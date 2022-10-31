Buchanan wins Division 3 Regional championship Published 10:43 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

BANGOR — The Buchanan boys cross country team captured the Division 3 Regional championship hosted by Bangor Saturday.

The Bucks scored 84 points to easily outdistance runner-up Saugatuck, which finished with 99 points. Kalamazoo Christian was third with 122 points. Brandywine finished 16th with 415 points.

Parchment’s William Winter was the individual regional champion with a time of 16:25.

The Bucks were led by Britain Philip, who placed 10th with a time of 17:43.02. Jack Sherwood finished 11th with a time of 17:43.57, while Liam McBeth also cracked the top 15 with 14th place finish and a time of 17:47.

Robert Hartz finished 42nd to lead the Bobcats with a time of 19:12. Jared Waldschmidt finished 58th to lead Cassopolis with a time of 19:53. The Rangers did not have enough runners to post a team score.

The Buchanan girls cross country team finished third behind regional champion Schoolcraft and Kalamazoo Christian. Brandywine finished 10th.

Kendra Koster, of Lawton, was the individual regional champion with a time of 20:06.

Buchanan was led by Madeline Young, who places sixth with a time of 20:52. Aubree Murray led Brandywine with a 23rd place finish and a time of 22:14.

Division 2

Otsego swept the Division 2 Regional championships at Bangor.

St. Joseph was second in both races. Edwardsburg finished eighth, Niles 11th and Dowagiac 14th.

Otsego’s Colin Wesseldyk was the individual regional champion in the boy’s race with a time of 16:19.

Niles’s Aiden Krueger qualified as an individual as he placed sixth with a time of 16:53.

In the girl’s race, Niles finished seventh and Edwardsburg eighth.

The Eddies’ Claire Ritchey was an individual qualifier as she finished 13th with a time of 20:30.

The MHSAA Lower Peninsula Cross Country Championships will be Nov. 5 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.