Daily Data: Sunday, Oct. 30
Published 8:15 am Sunday, October 30, 2022
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
NJCAA/MCCAA Championships
At Grand Rapids
Women’s Top 10 Team Scores
Lansing CC 17, Grand Rapids CC 65, Southwestern Michigan College 89, Mott CC 105, St. Claire County CC 136, North Central Michigan 175, Macomb CC 175, Cuyahoga CC 197, Lorain County CC 266, Lake Michigan College 285
Individual Winner
Olivia Vanderway, Lansing CC 19:10
Southwestern Michigan College Finishers
- Morgan Kesteloot 19:58, 16. Allison Lauri 21:13, 20. Addison Modderman 21:31, 27, Madison Kesteloot 22:03, 29. Bailee Shambaugh 22:11, 32. Abby Radecki 22:17, Carolyn Deneau 26:49
Men’s Top 10 Team Scores
Lansing CC 29, Grand Rapids CC 69, St. Claire County CC 101, Southwestern Michigan College 130, Oakland CC 188, Lorain County CC 194, Macomb CC 219, Mott CC 219, Muskegon CC 226, Lake Michigan College 249
Individual Winner
Kyler Dean, Muskegon CC 26:01
Southwestern Michigan College Finishers
- Ethan Saylor 26:41, 21. Micah Ordway 28:14, 25. Isaiah Beiter 28:40, 40. William Westphal 29:48, 45. Zach Stearns 30:18, 50. Kelsey Brown 30:40, 56. Alex Blanton 31:08
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
District Tournament Pairings
DIVISION 2
At Edwardsburg
Tuesday
Niles vs. Berrien Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Edwardsburg vs. Dowagiac, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Niles-Berrien Springs winner vs. Benton Harbor, 5:30 p.m.
Edwardsburg-Dowagiac winner vs. Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Championship match, 11 a.m.
DIVISION 3
At Watervliet
Monday
Cassopolis vs. Bridgman, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Cassopolis-Bridgman winner vs. Coloma, 6 p.m.
Watervliet vs. Brandywine, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Championship match, 6 p.m.