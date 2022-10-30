Daily Data: Sunday, Oct. 30

Published 8:15 am Sunday, October 30, 2022

By Staff Report

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

NJCAA/MCCAA Championships

At Grand Rapids

Women’s Top 10 Team Scores

Lansing CC 17, Grand Rapids CC 65, Southwestern Michigan College 89, Mott CC 105, St. Claire County CC 136, North Central Michigan 175, Macomb CC 175, Cuyahoga CC 197, Lorain County CC 266, Lake Michigan College 285

 

Individual Winner

Olivia Vanderway, Lansing CC 19:10

 

Southwestern Michigan College Finishers

  1. Morgan Kesteloot 19:58, 16. Allison Lauri 21:13, 20. Addison Modderman 21:31, 27, Madison Kesteloot 22:03, 29. Bailee Shambaugh 22:11, 32. Abby Radecki 22:17, Carolyn Deneau 26:49

 

Men’s Top 10 Team Scores

Lansing CC 29, Grand Rapids CC 69, St. Claire County CC 101, Southwestern Michigan College 130, Oakland CC 188, Lorain County CC 194, Macomb CC 219, Mott CC 219, Muskegon CC 226, Lake Michigan College 249

 

Individual Winner

Kyler Dean, Muskegon CC 26:01

 

Southwestern Michigan College Finishers

  1. Ethan Saylor 26:41, 21. Micah Ordway 28:14, 25. Isaiah Beiter 28:40, 40. William Westphal 29:48, 45. Zach Stearns 30:18, 50. Kelsey Brown 30:40, 56. Alex Blanton 31:08

 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

District Tournament Pairings

DIVISION 2

At Edwardsburg

Tuesday

Niles vs. Berrien Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Edwardsburg vs. Dowagiac, 7 p.m.

 

Thursday

Niles-Berrien Springs winner vs. Benton Harbor, 5:30 p.m.

Edwardsburg-Dowagiac winner vs. Buchanan, 7 p.m.

 

Saturday

Championship match, 11 a.m.

 

DIVISION 3

At Watervliet

Monday

Cassopolis vs. Bridgman, 6 p.m.

 

Wednesday

Cassopolis-Bridgman winner vs. Coloma, 6 p.m.

Watervliet vs. Brandywine, 7:30 p.m.

 

Thursday

Championship match, 6 p.m.

 

More Sports

Division 3 preview: Cass, Brandywine seeking a district title

SMC wrestlers hit the mat for first time in more than 30 years

Niles avenges loss with 56-32 win over Wildcats

Brandywine falls to Lawton 45-23 in D7 playoff opener

Print Article