Bruce J. Mather, 84, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Holy Maternity Catholic Church, 210 N Front St., Dowagiac. Burial will take place at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Bruce’s name may be made to the Cass County Council on Aging. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Bruce was born Octo. 11, 1938, in Dowagiac, to Jesse and Lora (Starret) Mather. On July 18, 1959, he married the love of his life, Patricia “Pat” Dobos. Bruce was a hard-working man, he delivered the newspaper for several years, worked for Rudy’s and Sundstrand, and lastly at Hales Hardware for 18 years before his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors where he liked to ride his bike, go fishing and camping. Bruce loved to dance and many called him “crazy legs.” His family and friends will remember him for his good sense of humor. Bruce was a long-time member of Holy Maternity Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and he enjoyed singing in the church choir. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Pat Mather; children, Bruce Mather, Jr., Patty Mather, Mike (Paula) Mather and Danny (Patti) Mather; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Adam Mather; his infant sister, Mary Isabell Mather; and step-father, Don Boyle.