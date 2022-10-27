Honor Credit Union donates $1,000 to Dowagiac Fire Department for Toys for Tots

DOWAGIAC — The Cass County Toys for Tots program is in full swing, and Dowagiac businesses are doing their part to make sure children across the county have a merry Christmas.

Honor Credit Union presented the Dowagiac Fire Department, 302 Wolf St., Dowagiac, with a $1,000 check Wednesday to kick off the local Toys for Tots drive, which the department has been organizing locally for more than a decade. Last year, the department set a record with 33 boxes of new toys and 10 bicycles delivered.

“We hit it a lot because there are a lot of kids that don’t get anything,” said DFD Chief Anthony Stewart. “We want every kid to have something for the holidays.”

The program, which provides Christmas assistance to area families, is supported by several local businesses, organizations and public entities, including HCU.

“The Toys for Tots program is such a great way for Honor Credit Union to make a difference in the communities we serve, by making sure all children in need have a great Christmas and have a toy or two under their tree on Christmas morning,” said Janie Riefenberg, Community Assistant Vice President at Honor Credit Union. “I love what Tony Stewart and the entire Dowagiac Fire Department do for our community, so we are in total alignment with our goals and how we can best serve the Dowagiac and surrounding communities.”

Toys for Tots collection will begin the first week of November and last until Friday, Dec. 16. Toys can be dropped off at the fire department and at HCU. A complete list of drop-off locations will be posted in the coming days.