Terry A. Westphal

Oct. 31, 1971-Oct. 20, 2022

Terry Allen Westphal, 50, of Cassopolis, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

His life began Oct. 31, 1971, in Dowagiac, Michigan, one of three boys of Jim and Leann Molnar.

Terry loved the outdoors and lived for hunting and fishing. He cherished time spent with his family.

Terry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Diana Westphal of California; one son, Jonathon Westphal of California; two grandchildren, two brothers, Todd Molnar, Toby Molnar, both of Cassopolis; his stepfather, Jim Molnar of Edwardsburg; aunts, Mildred Morey, Louann (Robert) Service, both of Grandview Idaho, Caroline Holland of Minnesota; uncles, Burt (Heidi) Westphal of Cassopolis, Wayne (Brenda) Westphal of Decatur, Ron (Rhonda) Westphal of Lewiston, Minnesota, Roy Westphal of Grandview, Idaho; and a host of nieces and nephews, including Christian Molnar of Cassopolis.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Leann Molnar; his maternal and paternal grandparents, Burton and Marilee Westphal; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Terry’s life on a later date to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com