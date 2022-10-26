Dowagiac City Council hosts Oct. 24 meeting

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac City Council’s Monday, Oct. 24 meeting was short, sweet and to the point.

The Council discussed the audit engagement letter for the fiscal year ending from Yeo & Yeo, and granted permission for the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas open house weekend and Theta Mu Craft show Saturday, Nov. 12. Lastly, members discussed, approved, and authorized all of their resolution agenda items. A Letter of Authorization with Michigan Public Power Agency for the City of Dowagiac’s Clean Energy Program was approved, and the purchase and installation of self-serve fueling equipment from Sparling Corporation at the municipal airport was authorized.

The members called for a public hearing and investigation to be held on the condition of the properties at 206 Haines St and 201 Willard St on November 14 at 7 p.m. The city treasurer was given authorization to pay the bills and payroll totaling $975,504.92. For the final resolution, the board entered into a closed session to discuss contract negotiations with the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers.