Feb. 3, 1932-Oct. 22, 2022

Sally McKinney Bassett, 90, passed away at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at StoryPoint Granger.

Sally was born on Feb. 3, 1932, in Dowagiac, Michigan to the late Palmer E. and Elizabeth (Hiler) Beebe. She grew up on the Beebe farm in Dowagiac and moved to South Bend in the early 1950s after her marriage to Charles F. McKinney, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1977. In 1986, she married Edward J. Bassett, who also preceded her in death in 2015.

Sally enjoyed camping trips with her young family and later with many good friends. Through the years, many activities kept her active: dancing, bowling, playing cards, relaxing at the beach and traveling. She enjoyed Notre Dame sports, holding season tickets for Women’s Basketball for a number of years. She was a marvelous cook and homemaker. Sally was a longtime member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Cyndi (Michael Michaud) McKinney; and her son, Dave (Jo) McKinney; five grandchildren, Carin Tompkins, Vincent (Ashley) McKinney, Cameron (Beth) McKinney, Alex (Danielle) McKinney, and Kevin McKinney; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Karolyn (Don) Drenth; and brother, Jim (Vicki) Beebe. A sister, Jane Frazier, preceded her in death.

Private graveside services will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN. Palmer Funeral Home ~ River Park Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 115 S. Frances Street, South Bend, IN 46617 or the Alzheimer and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 East Colfax, South Bend, IN 46617. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com