Carol Marsh

April 22, 1946-Oct. 24, 2022

Carol “Coke” L. Marsh, age 76, of Dowagiac, passed away on Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.

She was born on April 22, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa, the only child to the late Paul E. and Lavon D. (Petty) Gassman. On June 6, 1965, Coke was united in marriage to Philip E. Marsh. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, tending to her flowers, keeping a meticulous house and being involved in various church ministries. Coke also enjoyed time with her cat, Miss Silver.

Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Philip; their two children, Jody (Charlyn) Marsh of Kronenwetter, WI and Wendy (Rich) Baldwin of Berrien Springs; and four grandchildren, Adele (Josh) Inglish, Jared Marsh, Kirsten Baldwin, and Hunter Baldwin.

A service to celebrate Coke’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Glenwood Seventh-day Adventist Church, 51089 Glenwood Rd, Dowagiac. Pastor Alex Niculaescu will officiate. Friends may visit with Coke’s family from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Coke’s name may be made to Glenwood Seventh-day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall. Those wishing to share a memory of Coke online may do so at www.clarkch.com