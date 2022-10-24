Rochelle M. Mattix

Nov. 23, 1968-Oct. 20, 2022

Rochelle Marie “Shelly” Mattix, 53, of Niles, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Her life began Nov. 23, 1968, in Niles, Michigan born to Mike Mattix and Judy Torbet.

Shelly was a good artist. She loved animals and would do anything for them whether it was feeding them or taking them into her home. She was a great person and had an amazing heart. She wanted to do what she was able for others no matter what the situation.

Shelly will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Lanie Mattix-Gist, Rheana Mattix-Gist, both of Dowagiac; her mother, Judy Torbet of Cassopolis; her stepmother, Melonie Mattix of Dowagiac; three sisters, Darcy (Doug) Bornas of Lawton, Krin (Darby) Smith of Dowagiac, Brandie (Jason Maxwell) Darr of Paw Paw; four brothers, James (Jen) Torbet of Dowagiac, Robert (Brie) Torbet of Elkhart, Indiana, Kory (Carmen) Torbet of Homer, Matthew (Melissa) Darr of California; her significant other, Fred Weisner; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mike Mattix.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

