No injuries reported after house fire in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — No injuries were reported following a Saturday afternoon house fire, according to the Dowagiac Fire Department.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. Friday, the DFD was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 404 McOmber St., in the City of Dowagiac with smoke and flames visible on the first floor. As part of an automatic mutual aid agreement, the Wayne Township Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene for an engine and manpower response.

Dowagiac Engine 220 arrived on the scene in three minutes and 43 seconds after the initial alarm. Lt. Robert Nelson reported a two-story residence with flames and smoke visible from the kitchen area extending upwards to the roof area of the residence. Dowagiac and Wayne fire crews were able to make a coordinated transitional fire attack for suppression. The residence was searched and no victims were located.

Fire Command was able to call the fire under control just several minutes after the first arriving engine. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the area of origin, however heavy smoke damage was noted throughout the residence. Fire crews remained on the scene for salvage and overhaul operations. No incident or injuries were reported.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen and the cause appears to be electrical in nature.

Dowagiac and Wayne Fire Crews were assisted by the Dowagiac Police Department, Pride Care Ambulance Service, Semco Energy and Cass County Central Dispatch.