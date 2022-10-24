MSP investigating suspicious Howard Township deaths

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — Authorities have opened an investigation after two people were discovered deceased Sunday in Howard Township.

The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two individuals discovered Sunday, Oct. 23 around 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Dr, Howard Township.

According to the MSP, responding authorities located a 46-year-old female deceased outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds. A second individual, described as a 42-year-old male, was located inside the home also with apparent gunshot wounds.

Evidence at the scene and family members confirmed that the deceased couple were husband and wife.

Additionally, it was determined they have lived at this location for at least 2 years. Information gathered from neighboring witnesses revealed multiple gunshots were heard coming from the venue the previous day, October 22 between 8:30 and 9 p.m.

This incident appears to be isolated with no known suspects at large or danger to the community. MSP Niles post is asking anyone with information about the incident to please call 269-683-4411 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.

Both autopsies are expected to be completed today. This incident remains open pending further

investigation and lab analysis.