Eddies’ Baker finishes 27th, Chieftains Guernsey 42nd at state finals

EAST LANSING — The high school golf season wrapped up Saturday with the Michigan High School Athletic Association state finals.

In Division 3, which was played at Forest Akers East on the campus of Michigan State University, Edwardsburg’s Chloe Baker finished 27th and Dowagiac’s Rebecca Guernsey finished 42nd after two days of competition.

Baker, a junior, shot an 84 on the first day of competition last Friday, while Guernsey, a sophomore, finished with an 89. On the second day, Baker finished with an 86 and Guernsey a 92 as they completed competition with scores of 172 and 181, respectively.

Lauren Timpf, of Macomb Lutheran West, was the individual medalist with a two-day total of 142. Timpf helped Lutheran West to the Division 3 state championship as it shot 668 to beat Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood by six strokes. Grosse Ile finished third with a 677.