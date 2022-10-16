Daily Data: Sunday, Oct. 16

Published 9:41 pm Sunday, October 16, 2022

By Staff Report

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lake Michigan College Quad

At Benton Harbor

Southwestern Match Scores

Harper College d. Southwestern Michigan 22-25, 25-18., 25-15, 20-25, 15-11

Southwestern Michigan d. South Suburban 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15

 

Individual Statistics

Leading scorers   

Nikki Nate 30 points, 4 aces; Amara Palmer 19 points, 5 aces; Cadence Knight 15 points, 3 aces; Emma Beckman 14 points, 3 aces; Briana Russell 13 points, 2 aces; Bianca Hobson 11 points, 2 aces

Kills

Nate 28, Hobson 26, Palmer 22, Juliette Schroeder 12, Shayla Shears 11, Beckman 2, Knight 1

Blocks

Nate 5, Beckman 5, Hobson 5, Shears 4, Palmer 3, Schroeder 2

Digs

Nate 43, Knight 31, Hobson 23, Beckman 20, Russell 18, Palmer 11, Shears 5

Assists

Beckman 85

Record: Southwestern Michigan 11-13

 

Jayhawk Invitational

At Muskegon

Southwestern Michigan Match Scores

Oakland C.C. d. Southwestern Michigan 25-13. 25-15. 18-25, 23-25, 15-9

Mott C.C. d. Southwestern Michigan 25-18, 25-23, 25-19

 

Individual Statistics

Leading scorers

Beckman 19 points, 2 aces; Amara Palmer 15 points, 1 ace; Hobson 12 points, 1 ace; Russell 3 points; Knight 2 points, 1 ace

Kills

Amara Palmer 18, Nate 15, Hobson 14, Shears 13, Jakyrah Palmer 4,

Schroeder 4, Beckman 2, Knight 2, Russell 1

Blocks

Nate 7, Amara Palmer 2, Hobson 2, Beckman 1, Jakyrah Palmer 1, Shears 1, Schroeder 1

Digs

Knight 29, Nate 23, Hobson 23, Russell 12, Amara Palmer 9, Shears 4, Schroeder 1

Assists

Beckman 54

Record: Southwestern Michigan 11-15

 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Buchanan Quad

At Buchanan

Buchanan Match Scores

Buchanan d. Bloomingdale 25-8, 25-9

Buchanan d. Loy Norrix 25-17, 25-18

Buchanan d. Three Rivers 25-15, 25-17

 

Individual Statistics

Kills

Josie West 25, Faith Carson 15, Alyssa Carson 19, Chloe Aalfs 19

Digs

Laney Kehoe 8, West 6, Riley Capron 6, Sophia Bachman 5

Solo Blocks 

Faith Carson 3, Alyssa Carson 1

Assisted Blocks 

Faith Carson 3, Alyssa Carson 2

Aces

West 7, Bachman 2

Assists

Bachman 80

Varsity record: Buchanan 25-5

 

GOLF

Division 3 State Finals

At Forest Akers East, East Lansing

Team Scores

Macomb Lutheran North 668, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 674, Grosse Ile 677, Grand Rapids South Christian 682, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 695, Goodrich 705, Detroit Country Day 709, Spring Lake 730, Ludington 733, Williamson 739, Bloomfiel Hills Marian 744, Whitehall 748, Charlotte 761, Vicksburg 761, Holland Christian 766, Freeland 789, Otsego 781, Flint Powers Catholic 833

 

Individual Top 10

Lauren Timpf (Lutheran North) 142, Lily Bargamian (Grosse Ile) 149, Hannah Robinson (Charlotte) 150, Ava Wisinski (GR Catholic Central) 153, Lillian O’Grady (GR Christian) 153, Kelsey Preston (GR Catholic Central) 157, Alivia Lagrow (Pinckney) 157, Ashley Thomasma (GR South Chritian) 158, Makenzie Behnke (Cranbrook Kingswood) 160, Averie Pumford (Freeland) 160, Emma McKinley (Ludington) 160

 

Local Qualifiers

Chloe Baker (Edwardsburg) 84-86-172

Rebecca Guernsey (Dowagiac) 89-92-181

