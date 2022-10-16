Daily Data: Sunday, Oct. 16
Published 9:41 pm Sunday, October 16, 2022
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lake Michigan College Quad
At Benton Harbor
Southwestern Match Scores
Harper College d. Southwestern Michigan 22-25, 25-18., 25-15, 20-25, 15-11
Southwestern Michigan d. South Suburban 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15
Individual Statistics
Leading scorers
Nikki Nate 30 points, 4 aces; Amara Palmer 19 points, 5 aces; Cadence Knight 15 points, 3 aces; Emma Beckman 14 points, 3 aces; Briana Russell 13 points, 2 aces; Bianca Hobson 11 points, 2 aces
Kills
Nate 28, Hobson 26, Palmer 22, Juliette Schroeder 12, Shayla Shears 11, Beckman 2, Knight 1
Blocks
Nate 5, Beckman 5, Hobson 5, Shears 4, Palmer 3, Schroeder 2
Digs
Nate 43, Knight 31, Hobson 23, Beckman 20, Russell 18, Palmer 11, Shears 5
Assists
Beckman 85
Record: Southwestern Michigan 11-13
Jayhawk Invitational
At Muskegon
Southwestern Michigan Match Scores
Oakland C.C. d. Southwestern Michigan 25-13. 25-15. 18-25, 23-25, 15-9
Mott C.C. d. Southwestern Michigan 25-18, 25-23, 25-19
Individual Statistics
Leading scorers
Beckman 19 points, 2 aces; Amara Palmer 15 points, 1 ace; Hobson 12 points, 1 ace; Russell 3 points; Knight 2 points, 1 ace
Kills
Amara Palmer 18, Nate 15, Hobson 14, Shears 13, Jakyrah Palmer 4,
Schroeder 4, Beckman 2, Knight 2, Russell 1
Blocks
Nate 7, Amara Palmer 2, Hobson 2, Beckman 1, Jakyrah Palmer 1, Shears 1, Schroeder 1
Digs
Knight 29, Nate 23, Hobson 23, Russell 12, Amara Palmer 9, Shears 4, Schroeder 1
Assists
Beckman 54
Record: Southwestern Michigan 11-15
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Buchanan Quad
At Buchanan
Buchanan Match Scores
Buchanan d. Bloomingdale 25-8, 25-9
Buchanan d. Loy Norrix 25-17, 25-18
Buchanan d. Three Rivers 25-15, 25-17
Individual Statistics
Kills
Josie West 25, Faith Carson 15, Alyssa Carson 19, Chloe Aalfs 19
Digs
Laney Kehoe 8, West 6, Riley Capron 6, Sophia Bachman 5
Solo Blocks
Faith Carson 3, Alyssa Carson 1
Assisted Blocks
Faith Carson 3, Alyssa Carson 2
Aces
West 7, Bachman 2
Assists
Bachman 80
Varsity record: Buchanan 25-5
GOLF
Division 3 State Finals
At Forest Akers East, East Lansing
Team Scores
Macomb Lutheran North 668, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 674, Grosse Ile 677, Grand Rapids South Christian 682, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 695, Goodrich 705, Detroit Country Day 709, Spring Lake 730, Ludington 733, Williamson 739, Bloomfiel Hills Marian 744, Whitehall 748, Charlotte 761, Vicksburg 761, Holland Christian 766, Freeland 789, Otsego 781, Flint Powers Catholic 833
Individual Top 10
Lauren Timpf (Lutheran North) 142, Lily Bargamian (Grosse Ile) 149, Hannah Robinson (Charlotte) 150, Ava Wisinski (GR Catholic Central) 153, Lillian O’Grady (GR Christian) 153, Kelsey Preston (GR Catholic Central) 157, Alivia Lagrow (Pinckney) 157, Ashley Thomasma (GR South Chritian) 158, Makenzie Behnke (Cranbrook Kingswood) 160, Averie Pumford (Freeland) 160, Emma McKinley (Ludington) 160
Local Qualifiers
Chloe Baker (Edwardsburg) 84-86-172
Rebecca Guernsey (Dowagiac) 89-92-181