Daily Data: Saturday, Oct. 15
Published 8:55 am Saturday, October 15, 2022
TENNIS
MHSAA Division 4 Finals
At Kalamazoo
Team Scores
Hudsonville Unity Christian 22, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 21, Traverse City St. Francis 18, Kalamazoo Hackett 17, Big Rapids 16, Allegan 12, Grand Rapids South Christian 12, Armada 11, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 11, Grosse Ile 9, Berrien Springs 8, Maple City Glen Lake 8, Lansing Catholic 5, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 5, Brandywine 5, Williamston 5, Paw Paw 4, Saginaw Nouvel 4, Brooklyn Columbia Central 3, Grand Rapids West Catholic 3, Portland 3, Three Rivers 2, Clawson 2, Frankenmuth 1, Goodrich 1, Milan 0, Midland Bullock Creek 0
Flight Results
Singles
- Cole Sutherland (Glen Lake) d Bode Bosch (Brandywine) 6-2, 6-0; 2. Jack Nicklas (Goodrich) d. Corban Gamble (Brandywine) 6-2, 6-2; 3. Sam Murphy (Lansing Catholic) d. Xander Curtis (Brandywine) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; 4. Brody Prenkert (Brandywine) bye, Noah Lucas (Saginaw Nouvel) d. Prenkert 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4
Doubles
- Triston Peterson-Ethan Adamczak (Brandywine) bye, Dan Hager-Nathan Lummen (South Christian) d. Peterson-Adamczak 6-2, 6-2; 2. Kyra Lamb-Ben Selby (Glen Lake) d. Matt Veach-Jayden Spitler 1-6, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Dres Kedding-Bray Kedding (Grosse Ile) d. Sean Wixson-Willia Hayes 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; 4. Blake Magyar-Ryder Richard (Brandywine) d. Owen Mattila-Braden Taylor (Goodrich) 6-4, 6-1, Magyar-Richard (Brandywine) d. Quinten Musgrave-Will Sutton (St. Francis) 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3, David Verduzco-Grahm Zygadio (Hackett) d. Magyar-Richard (Brandywine) 6-1, 6-3
FOOTBALL
DOWAGIAC 61, CASSOPOLIS 0
At Dowagiac
Cassopolis 0 0 0 0 – 0
Dowagiac 27 21 14 6 – 61
D – Kaleb Smith 35 run (kick good)
D – Andrew Hartman 16 run (kick fails)
D – Justin Bannow 25 run (kick good)
D – Isiah Hill 26 run (kick good)
D – Bannow 12 (kick good)
D – Josh Winchester-Jones 35 pass from Hill (kick good)
D – Winchester-Jones 85 kick return (kick good)
D – Hartman 40 run (kick good)
D – Avery Admunsen 6 run (kick fails)
Varsity records: Cassopolis 0-8., Dowagiac 2-6
BUCHANAN 34, BENTON HARBOR 22
At Buchanan
Benton Harbor 8 0 6 8 – 22
Buchanan 14 8 6 6 – 34
BH – 7 run (conversion good)
BU – Connor Legault 3 run (pass fails)
BU – Jaxon Seddon 15 pass from Legault (Jack Ruth pass from Legault)
BU – Legault 4 run (Seddon pass from Legault)
BU – Legault 5 run (run fails)
BH – 19 pass (pass fails)
BU – Legault 3 run (pass fails)
BH – 43 pass (conversion good)
Varsity records: Benton Harbor 4-4, 2-2 Lakeland; Buchanan 7-1, 4-0 Lakeland
EDWARSBURG 46, CHELSEA 7
At Edwardsburg
Chelsea 0 7 0 0 – 7
Edwardsburg 8 16 16 6 – 46
ED – Brenden Seabolt 33 run (Brendan Madison run)
C – JJ Turnbow 6 pass (kick good)
ED – Brett Allen 4 run (Allen pass from Madison)
ED – Andrew Colvin 18 run (Seabolt run)
ED – Colvin 30 run (Allen run)
ED – Zac Zache interception return (Madison run)
ED – Madison 6 run (kick failed)
Varsity records: Chelsea 5-3, Edwardsburg 7-1
BERRIEN SPRINGS 36, BRANDYWINE 14
At Berrien Springs
Brandywine 0 0 8 6 – 14
Beeriene Springs 15 14 7 0 – 36
BS – Garrett Brewer 38 run (Nolan Haygood pass from Brewer)
BS – Ben Eising 16 run (Efren Pedrosa kick)
BS – Eising 66 run (Pedrosa kick)
BS – Micah McFarland 28 pass from Brewer (Pedrosa kick)
BS – CJ Gordon 6 run (Pedrosa kick)
BW – Owen Hulett 1 run (Hulett run)
BW – Michael Palmer 28 pass from Hulett (run failed)
Varsity records: Brandywine 4-4, 1-3 Lakeland; Berrien Springs 6-1, 3-1 Lakeland