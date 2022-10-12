Bertha Bolton

Aug. 21, 1929-Oct. 9, 2022

Bertha’s life began in South Bend, Indiana, on Aug. 21, 1929, born Bertha Juanita Hale, daughter to the late Harry and Jessie (Crow) Hale. Growing up in South Bend, Bertha was affectionately known as “Nita”. She was raised in the Methodist Church in South Bend and remained a faithful Methodist her entire life. She was a graduate of South Bend Central High School where she excelled in Mathematics and Home Economics. On June 21, 1952, in South Bend, Nita was united in marriage to her sweetheart, George Bolton. The couple had two sons, George and Brad. Nita was a dedicated homemaker, staying home to raise her sons. Nita was an excellent cook and baker. She made use of the peaches and apples that grew in the family’s yard, making delicious pies that were enjoyed by many. She and George enjoyed getting out of the house to go roller skating from time to time. Being a devout Methodist, Nita was a member of Epworth Memorial Methodist Church in South Bend, the First Methodist Church in Niles, and the Paw Paw United Methodist Church. She was also an active member of the Eastern Star. Nita also donated her time to the Niles Brandywine Band Parents Association where she served as president and she also volunteered with the Cancer Society, assisting with fundraising. After Nita raised her family, she went to work at Welch’s in Lawton. She enjoyed her career and climbed the ladder over the years. She eventually decided to retire so she and George could travel.

In retirement, Nita and George purchased a motor home and set out on adventure. They found paradise in Texas where they spent the winter months. While wintering in Texas, Nita took pride in quilting, making a quilt for each grandchild which she stitched in the year of completion.

Nita passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at White Oaks Assisted Living in Lawton, at the age of 93.

She is survived by her loving husband, George Bolton, two sons, George (Catherine) Bolton and Brad (Debra) Bolton; four grandchildren, Anna Bolton, Elizabeth Bolton, Rev. Dr. G. Jacob (Susan Francisco) Bolton, Dr. Nicholas W. (Erica Jones) Bolton; four great-grandchildren, G. Joseph Bolton, Mary Bolton, Sylvia Bolton and Maris Bolton.

Family and friends are invited to visit Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Paw Paw United Methodist Church, 420 West Michigan Ave, Paw Paw, where a memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. with Rev. Len Schoenherr officiating. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lawton following the luncheon. Share a memory or sign the online tribute wall at: www.adamspawpaw.com