Daily Data: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022

By Staff Report

SOCCER

EDWARDSBURG 7, DOWAGIAC 2

At Dowagiac

Halftime score

Edwardsburg 5, Dowagiac 0

First Half

ED – Kya Bryant

ED – Dion Sokhadze

ED – Kaleb Brown (TJ Gremaux assist)

ED – Grayson Herbert (Daniel Carfi assist)

ED – Alex Carfi (Herbert assist)

 

Second Half

ED –Sokhadze (Tyler Leak assist)

ED –Sokhadze (Herbert assist)

D – Andres Hernandez

D – Hernandez

 

Shots on Goal

Edwardsburg 21

Dowagiac 10

 

Saves

Edwardsburg 4

Dowagiac 12 (Travis Rehborg)

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 14-3-0

 

CASSOPOLIS 6, BERRIEN SPRINGS 1

At Cassopolis

Halftime Score

Cassopolis 2, Berrien Springs 1

 

First half

BS – N/A 10th minute

C – Logan Pflug 15th minute

C – Kenny May 30th (Jaren Waldschmidt assist)

 

Second half

C – Gavin Anderson 43rd minute

C – Gavin Anderson 55th minute (Pflug assist)

C –Pflug, 67th minute (Waldschmidt assist0

C – Berrien Springs own goal 73rd minute

 

Shots

Berrien Springs 16

Cassopolis 31

 

Shots on Goal

Berrien Springs 8

Cassopolis 18

 

Saves

Berrien springs 12

Cassopolis 7

 

VOLLEYBALL

Coloma Invitational

At Coloma

Dowagiac Match Scores

Dowagiac split with Lakeshore 25-19, 26-27

Dowagiac d. Saugatuck 25-17, 25-11

Dowagiac d. Lawton 25-15, 25-17

Dowagiac d. Coloma 25-21, 25-18

Dowagiac split with St. Joseph 18-25, 25-15

 

Semifinals

Dowagiac d. Coloma 25-18, 25-18

Championship

Dowagiac d. St Joseph 25-15, 12-25, 21-19

 

Individual Statistics for the tournament 

Kills

Caleigh Wimberley 43, Maggie Weller 42, Alanah Smith 25, Isabelle Deering 4, Tessa Deering 16, Brooklyn Smith 6, Emerson Kruger 1

Aces

Wimberley 22, Dobberstein 9, Weller 6, Emerson Kruger 8, Brooklyn Smith 7, Lyla Elrod 8

Assists

Brooklyn Smith 118, Dobberstein 6, Wimberly 1

Digs

Wimberley 42, Dobberstein 78, Weller 5, Alanah Smith 1, Isabelle Deering 1, Elrod 33, Kruger 12, Brooklyn Smith 11, Tessa Deering 6

Blocks

Brooklyn Smith 2, Wimberley 1, Weller 6, Alanah Smith 6

 

Shamrock Invitational

At Berrie Springs

Brandywine Match Results

Three Rivers d. Brandywine 22-25, 22-25

Brandywine d. Bloomacdale 25-9, 25-12

Brandywine d, Our Lady of the Lake 25-11, 25-18

 

Semifinals

Brandywine d. Constantine

25-19, 25-14

Championship

Brandywine lost to Three Rivers

15-25, 22-25

 

Individual Statistics

Aces

Addy Drotoz 11, Hope Typer 6, Kadence Brumitt 6, Nevaeh Mason 5

Kills

Kadence Brumitt 54, Kallie Solloway 26, Julia Babcock 6, Tressa Hullinger 6, Clara DePriest 6,

Digs

Hope Typer 50, Kadence Brumitt 33, Addy Drotoz 28, Clara DePriest 28, Kallie Solloway 14, Nevaeh Mason 12

Blocks

Kadence Brumitt 9, Tessa Hullinger 8, Julia Babcock 5, Clara DePriest 2, Addy Drotoz 3

Assists

Clara DePreist 97

Varsity record: Brandywine: 18-7-2

 

FOOTBALL

NILES 49, PAW PAW 8

At Paw Paw

Paw Paw         0          0          0          8 – 8

Niles                6          22        14        7 – 49

N – Paul Hess 4 run (kick fails)

N – Kaden Garrod 2 run (Garrod run)

N – Hess 2 run (Carlos Habenicht kick)

N – Garrodd interception return (Habenicht kick)

N – Sam Rucker 60 run (Habenicht kick)

N – (Habenicht kick) Talon Brawley 13 run (Habenicht kick)

N – Brawley 9 run (Habenicht kick)

PP – Logan Leonard run (Zeyon Davis kick)

Varsity records: Paw Paw 3-4, 2-3 Wolverine; Niles 3-4, 2-4 Wolverine

