Daily Data: Tuesday, Oct. 11
Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022
SOCCER
EDWARDSBURG 7, DOWAGIAC 2
At Dowagiac
Halftime score
Edwardsburg 5, Dowagiac 0
First Half
ED – Kya Bryant
ED – Dion Sokhadze
ED – Kaleb Brown (TJ Gremaux assist)
ED – Grayson Herbert (Daniel Carfi assist)
ED – Alex Carfi (Herbert assist)
Second Half
ED –Sokhadze (Tyler Leak assist)
ED –Sokhadze (Herbert assist)
D – Andres Hernandez
D – Hernandez
Shots on Goal
Edwardsburg 21
Dowagiac 10
Saves
Edwardsburg 4
Dowagiac 12 (Travis Rehborg)
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 14-3-0
CASSOPOLIS 6, BERRIEN SPRINGS 1
At Cassopolis
Halftime Score
Cassopolis 2, Berrien Springs 1
First half
BS – N/A 10th minute
C – Logan Pflug 15th minute
C – Kenny May 30th (Jaren Waldschmidt assist)
Second half
C – Gavin Anderson 43rd minute
C – Gavin Anderson 55th minute (Pflug assist)
C –Pflug, 67th minute (Waldschmidt assist0
C – Berrien Springs own goal 73rd minute
Shots
Berrien Springs 16
Cassopolis 31
Shots on Goal
Berrien Springs 8
Cassopolis 18
Saves
Berrien springs 12
Cassopolis 7
VOLLEYBALL
Coloma Invitational
At Coloma
Dowagiac Match Scores
Dowagiac split with Lakeshore 25-19, 26-27
Dowagiac d. Saugatuck 25-17, 25-11
Dowagiac d. Lawton 25-15, 25-17
Dowagiac d. Coloma 25-21, 25-18
Dowagiac split with St. Joseph 18-25, 25-15
Semifinals
Dowagiac d. Coloma 25-18, 25-18
Championship
Dowagiac d. St Joseph 25-15, 12-25, 21-19
Individual Statistics for the tournament
Kills
Caleigh Wimberley 43, Maggie Weller 42, Alanah Smith 25, Isabelle Deering 4, Tessa Deering 16, Brooklyn Smith 6, Emerson Kruger 1
Aces
Wimberley 22, Dobberstein 9, Weller 6, Emerson Kruger 8, Brooklyn Smith 7, Lyla Elrod 8
Assists
Brooklyn Smith 118, Dobberstein 6, Wimberly 1
Digs
Wimberley 42, Dobberstein 78, Weller 5, Alanah Smith 1, Isabelle Deering 1, Elrod 33, Kruger 12, Brooklyn Smith 11, Tessa Deering 6
Blocks
Brooklyn Smith 2, Wimberley 1, Weller 6, Alanah Smith 6
Shamrock Invitational
At Berrie Springs
Brandywine Match Results
Three Rivers d. Brandywine 22-25, 22-25
Brandywine d. Bloomacdale 25-9, 25-12
Brandywine d, Our Lady of the Lake 25-11, 25-18
Semifinals
Brandywine d. Constantine
25-19, 25-14
Championship
Brandywine lost to Three Rivers
15-25, 22-25
Individual Statistics
Aces
Addy Drotoz 11, Hope Typer 6, Kadence Brumitt 6, Nevaeh Mason 5
Kills
Kadence Brumitt 54, Kallie Solloway 26, Julia Babcock 6, Tressa Hullinger 6, Clara DePriest 6,
Digs
Hope Typer 50, Kadence Brumitt 33, Addy Drotoz 28, Clara DePriest 28, Kallie Solloway 14, Nevaeh Mason 12
Blocks
Kadence Brumitt 9, Tessa Hullinger 8, Julia Babcock 5, Clara DePriest 2, Addy Drotoz 3
Assists
Clara DePreist 97
Varsity record: Brandywine: 18-7-2
FOOTBALL
NILES 49, PAW PAW 8
At Paw Paw
Paw Paw 0 0 0 8 – 8
Niles 6 22 14 7 – 49
N – Paul Hess 4 run (kick fails)
N – Kaden Garrod 2 run (Garrod run)
N – Hess 2 run (Carlos Habenicht kick)
N – Garrodd interception return (Habenicht kick)
N – Sam Rucker 60 run (Habenicht kick)
N – (Habenicht kick) Talon Brawley 13 run (Habenicht kick)
N – Brawley 9 run (Habenicht kick)
PP – Logan Leonard run (Zeyon Davis kick)
Varsity records: Paw Paw 3-4, 2-3 Wolverine; Niles 3-4, 2-4 Wolverine