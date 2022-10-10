July 29, 1939-Oct. 1, 2022

On Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. at 83 years old, Retired MSG Walter H. Rand Jr. passed away at his home in Niles, Michigan.

He was born July 29, 1939 in Mishawaka, Indiana to Walter H. and Lois M. (Laudeman) Rand. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1956, after which he immediately joined the military.

During his military career, he did multiple tours to Vietnam, Germany and Panama. He also served stateside at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, Ft. Ord, California and Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. After attaining the rank of Master Sergeant and proudly serving his country for twenty-eight years, he respectfully declined a promotion to Sergeant Major and retired soon after. Walt often spoke of his numerous jumps as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division.

He was married to Linda K. Hatfield on March 21, 1961. They had three daughters, Denise Lynn, Rebecca Jean and Debra Lee. Walt later married Ismenia Arauz on Aug. 10, 1974, and to this union, two sons were born, Mark Luis and Samuel Leon.

After he retired from the military, Walt & Ismenia made their home in various places, eventually making Niles their final destination. Walt was an avid fisherman. He played in several softball leagues and has numerous bowling trophies. He was also a lover of games, including Cribbage, Poker, Pinochle, and of course, Dominoes.

Survivors include his wife, Ismenia of forty-eight years; Children, Deb (Bryan) Forward, Mark (Kari) Rand, and Sam Rand; grandchildren, TJ Prevatte, Angela (Mike) Aughe, Ashli (Ryan) Rand, Hayli Rand and Ismae Rand; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Aughe; siblings, Oliver John (Sharon) Rand, David (Delbra) Rand and Neil (Bobbie) Rand as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his first wife, Linda; two daughters, Denise Rand and Rebecca Rand; brother, Robert (Carol) Rand and sisters, Christina (Ron) Kreiensieck and Karen (Dan) Murray.

Funeral services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Niles on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior. Full Military Honors will be rendered at a service at Fort Custer National Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be left for Walt’s family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Matt 5:4