Ricquelle M. Allemon

July 18, 1988-Sept. 24, 2022

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ricquelle Maria Allemon, 34 years young, of Decatur.

Ricquelle was born in Carson City, Michigan. She attended Edwardsburg schools where she excelled at Track and Field. She was a gentle, kind, free spirit that loved her family, arts, writing and random acts of kindness to everyone. This world has lost a gentle soul and heaven has gained a free- spirited angel.

Ricquelle will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Lisa Daly of Cassopolis; her step-father Michael Daly of Edwardsburg; one sister, Lindy (John) Murphy of Hudson, Ohio; one brother, Jimmy Dillman of St. Petersburg, Florida; and her loving extended family.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family has asked that you remember Ricquelle by planting a beautiful tree or perform a random act of kindness for a stranger in her name. Ricquelle is sure to smile down from heaven with each kind gesture.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.