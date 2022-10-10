Richard Graham

May 18, 1932-Oct. 3, 2022

Richard L. Graham, age 90, of Sister Lakes, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022m, at his home. He was born on May 18, 1932 in Hartford, MI. Richard worked as a purchasing agent for Allied Signal and Whirlpool until his retirement. On July 10, 1954, Richard was united in marriage to the former Vera A. Pobutsky. Richard and Vera enjoyed traveling with friends. Treasure Cay Bahamas was a very special place for them. Most of all Richard loved being with his family. His stories and antics will live long with his grandchildren. His great granddaughters will forever remember his joyful teasing and funny faces.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Vera Graham; four children: Michael (Terri) Graham, Cathy (Rob) Pearson, Lisa (Mark) Wright, and Andrew (Cherie) Graham; nine grandchildren: John (Nicki) Graham, Matthew (Mandie) Graham, Mark Graham, Carolyn Pearson, Jason Pearson, Maley (Garth) Hanstine, Austin Wright, Jillian Graham and Max Graham; five great-grandchildren: Elliette and Raelynn Hanstine, Ruthie and Grace Graham and Charlotte Graham; two sisters: Susan Madaras and Phyllis Graham; and several nieces and nephews.

]Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 51841 Leach Road, Dowagiac, with Fr. Arul Lazar celebrant. Friends may visit with Richard’s family from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Starks and Menchinger Funeral Homes, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Private family interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Please visit Richard’s personalized webpage to leave a condolence to his family at www.clarkch.com.