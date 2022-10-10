Cass Family Clinic to host flu, COVID clinic

CASS COUNTY — Cassopolis Family Clinic Network will be hosting a Flu and COVID vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 22 at the Cassopolis Family Clinic, 261 M-62, Cassopolis and the Niles Community Health Center, 1951 Oak St., Niles. This is open to the general public.

It is estimated that between 12,000 and 52,000 people die from the influenza every year in the United States. The most susceptible age groups are children from 6 months old to 5 years old and anyone over the age of 65. The flu virus changes every year creating new strands. There are scientists all over the world whose primary job is to study trends and predict the next strands of this virus.

The product of their hard work is an annual vaccine that will minimize the effects influenza will have on the world populations. The flu vaccine has been proven to be very effective at preventing illness.

Since 2019, scientists have been studying COVID-19. Much like the flu in the early 1900’s, COVID-19 has killed millions. Effective vaccines have been created and lives have been saved. Like the flu virus, COVID-19 strands mutate and change with time. With the new booster vaccines available, COVID-19 cases are at an all-time low. By being vaccinated you can stay well and help stop the spread of the disease.

The Cassopolis Family Clinic is located at 261 M-62 North, Cassopolis, MI. Services are offered from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information or to schedule an appointment please call (269) 445-3874.

The Niles Community Health Center (NCHCPH) is located at 1951 Oak Street, Niles, MI. Services are offered from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information or to schedule an appointment please call (269) 262-4749.