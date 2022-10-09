OPINION: Vote Jamie Turay for Niles school board

Editor,

Jamie, the youngest of three children, is from a family that takes great pride in our nation and serving the community. It is deeply rooted in her values and motives.

As a mother of two school-aged children, she has regularly volunteered in the classroom and worked to help the administration provide the best for Niles Community Students. This has given her incredible insight into the school system and the growing demands placed upon students today. Her oldest child graduated from Niles schools two years ago. Having experienced the entire high school years with her son and his friends, she has seen where the school needs to improve to help future students succeed after graduation.

A solid academic foundation is essential for whatever path they choose after graduation. It is also the foundation of a strong community. If elected to the school board, Jamie’s priorities with Niles Community schools are to increase the level of education provided, increase parental oversight and involvement in their children’s education, and shift the educational focus away from anything that could be biased, politically or socially. Jamie wants Niles Community schools to be at the forefront of success in its academics and its standing in the community.

Experience and skills that will enable her to serve as a valuable member of the school board:

-A business administration degree from Purdue Global University. Graduated summa cum laude.

-Twenty-four years of experience co-owning and running a successful business with a happy and long-standing employee base.

-Three terms as the first female president of a 21-year-long running business networking group.

-Girls on the Run Coach for Ballard Elementary

-She helped facilitate and bring new after-school activities for the students and parents of Ballard. (When Ballard decided to discontinue Spirit Day, she helped bring in a track and field day and helped organize and work at the annual Ballard Ball).

-Jamie and her husband provided the generators and fuel for the Ballard end-of-the-year celebration for several years.

-She helped raise money for project graduation by working at the Apple Festival and Culver’s fundraising events.

-She served on the PTO for Ballard for several years and was the treasurer for three of those years.

-She is still an active volunteer for Niles Community Schools and helped project graduation raise funds at the Apple Festival this year.

Please vote for Jami Turay for Niles School Board on November 8th.