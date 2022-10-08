OPINION: Vote Jean Rowe for Cass County Commissioner District 1

I am writing to endorse the candidacy of Ms. Jean Rowe, the Democratic candidate for the office of Cass County Commissioner from District 1. District 1 comprises all of Silver Creek and the Northern sections of Wayne and Pokagon townships.

I have known Ms. Rowe for about 20 years in my capacity as Silver Creek Township Supervisor. She volunteered her time on the Zoning Board of Appeals, as an election clerk, and as a member of the Township’s Safety Committee. She was always willing to help the township in any way she could. She is a fair and honest citizen. She will be an excellent Commissioner due to her many years of working for the federal government, and other elective offices she has held.

I am asking that you cast your vote for Ms. Rowe in November.

Bill Saunders

Former Republican Silver Creek Township Supervisor