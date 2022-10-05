Marion Magnolia Farms to host second annual Oktoberfest Artisan Market Sunday

CASSOPOLIS — A local event space is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year.

Marion Magnolia Farms, 57376 Twin Lakes Road, Cassopolis, is set to host its second annual Oktoberfest Artisan Market at The Farm event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at 57376 Twin Lakes Rd, Cassopolis.

Featuring more than 45 local artisans, vendors and food trucks from across Michiana, MMF owner Brittany File aims to build on last year’s inaugural event. Activities, shops and items that can be found the market include face painting, hay rides from noon to 2 p.m., Hidden Acres’ Barnyard on the Go, drinks, live music and more.

The space has primarily been used as a private wedding venue – File said the fall schedule is has been very busy – but also has been used to host local events such as the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Daddy Daughter Dance, the Dowagiac Area History Museum’s Keep History Alive Fundraiser and last year’s Oktoberfest market.

“Almost all of the weekends have been triple weddings – a wedding on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” she said. “(The couples) like the fall colors, the weather. It’s such a sought-after month for weddings. An event like Oktoberfest is kinda like coordinating five weddings. I enjoy it so much.”

While admitting that organizing a large-scale market is a lot of work, File believes that providing a festive Fall space to showcase local businesses makes it worthwhile.

“I can’t tell you how many people I see say they enjoyed the event and felt that it brought the community together,” Files said. “Cassopolis is growing in a number of ways, it’s great to see. There’s quite a few people coming all over Michiana (for this event.”

File said MMF is on the Fall Color Tour again this year and expects to see people from Michiana and beyond pay the space a visit this fall. Due to the high number of vehicles, the venue has hired parking attendants and will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle.