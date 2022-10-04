Maxine Jean (Heiermann) Benjamin

Nov. 28, 1931-Sept. 29, 2022

Maxine Jean “Mickey” (Heiermann) Benjamin, age 90, passed on Sept. 29, at Brentwood Assisted Living in Niles, MI after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Mickey was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1931, in Buchanan, MI to Ervin and Ada Mae (Sadler) Heiermann and was the youngest of 10 children.

Mickey was a proud Buchanan Buck, graduating in 1949 and showing her school pride as a high school cheerleader and by participating in the Miss Buchanan contest. For many years into adulthood, she helped organize the class reunion and attended many Buckteen events.

On December 6, 1953, Mickey married her love, Ned Benjamin at the First Methodist Church in Buchanan and together they had two children, Guy Earl and Beth Ann. They made their home in Niles and worked side-by-side at their business, Ned’s Meat Processing, for over 25 years. Ned and Mickey celebrated 48 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2001, also after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Mickey was also preceded in death by her son, Guy, who passed in 2010; her parents; brothers: Joe, Ervin Jr., John, James, Robert, and Harold “Pete;” and sisters: Mary Long, Virginia Frucci and Laura Spilger.

Mickey loved and treasured her family and friends. The bigger the group, the more she liked it. Entertaining and being with others gave her great joy. As an avid and talented cook and baker, she would always make enough food to feed a small army. Everyone was welcome at her table, and no one ever left her home hungry. Mickey loved to laugh and could be identified in any crowd by her loud, enthusiastic cackle. Care giving and helping others was her passion; she would do anything for anyone. If someone needed help, she was there. When not surrounded by others, she enjoyed sewing and crocheting, planting and tending to flowers, clipping recipes, and watching crime and cowboy shows or a good Lifetime movie on television.

Mickey was an avid bowler for decades in leagues at Shula’s 31 and Timber-Lanes bowling alleys in Niles. She was also a long-time member of the Women of the Moose, Lodge 449, and American Legion Auxiliary Post 26, both in Buchanan.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Beth Benjamin and daughter-in-law, Rebecca “Becky” Benjamin both of Niles; grandson, Bryan (Sandy) Benjamin of Summit, NJ, granddaughter Chelsey (Brent) Martinez of Dimondale, MI; and four great-grandchildren: Ainsley Tallulah Martinez, Henrik Guy Benjamin, Piper Eloise Martinez, and Everett Charles Benjamin. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law Lottie Heiermann of Traverse City, MI and Joan Benjamin of Niles, MI, as well as more than 100 nieces and nephews and many special friends who were like family.

A special thank you to all of Mickey’s friends and caregivers at Brentwood for your love and care over the past five years. Her last years were made happy and comfortable by all of you.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 7, from 4-6 p.m. at Hoven Funeral Home, 414 E. Front St., Buchanan, MI 49107 with a memorial service at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to plant a tree or flowering bush in Mickey’s honor. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Council of Aging Adult Day Center, P.O. Box 5, Cassopolis, MI 49031, or the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.