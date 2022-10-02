No. 8-ranked Roadrunners finish second at Raider Invitational

GRAND RAPIDS — The No. 8-ranked Southwestern Michigan College women’s cross country team finished second at the Grand Rapids Community College Raider Invitational Friday.

The host Raiders won the team title with 49 points, while the Roadrunners were second with 71 points and Mott Community College third with 96 points. Lake Michigan College finished 11th with 300 points.

Grand Rapids’ Kaylee Scott was the individual champion as she ran a time of 20:07.

The Roadrunners were led by Morgan Kesteloot (Lockport, Illinois), who was the runner-up with a time of 20:10. Addison Modderman (Lawton) was 10th with a time of 20:58 and Brandywine’s Allison Lauri was 12th with a time of 21:17.

Aaiyah Watson led the Red Hawks with a 17th place finish and a time of 21:39.

The Raiders also won the men’s title with 59 points. St. Claire County Community College was second with 59 points and No. 15-ranked Southwestern Michigan third with 68 points. Lake Michigan College finished ninth with 233 points.

Muskegon Community College’s Kyler Dean was the individual champion with a time of 25:53.

Southwestern’s Ethan Saylor (Dowagiac) was third with a time of 26:50. Isaiah Beiter (Lawrence) finished fifth and Micah Ordway (Delton-Kellogg) finished seventh with times of 27:24 and 27:37, respectively.