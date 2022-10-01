Roundup: Bobcats, Bucks win Lakeland matches; Eddies sweep Paw Paw

DOWAGIAC — Visiting Brandywine rebounded from its loss to Buchanan with a 3-1 Lakeland Conference victory over Dowagiac Thursday night.

The win kept the Bobcats a game back of the Bucks in the league standings as Buchanan swept Berrien Springs Thursday night.

Brandywine (13-4-2, 2-1 Lakeland) defeated the Chieftains 25-21, 25-27, 25-22 and 25-22.

“The Bobcats found their spirit and fight again tonight,” said Brandywine Coach Emily Zablocki-Kohler. “We’ve worked hard to improve our blocking and court smarts and those pieces were working well tonight.”

First-year Dowagiac Coach Amber Todd was pleased with the way her team fought against the Bobcats.

“Tonight we lost to a great Brandywine team,” she said. “At times, we pushed ahead, but then we did not maintain the lead to finish the sets. The girls did a great job bringing energy and playing hard.”

Kadence Brumitt had a big night at the net with 22 kills and three blocks. Kallie Solloway finished with four blocks and Tressa Hullinger three. Hullinger also had a team-high eight blocks.

Clara DePriest had an all-around solid performance with 33 assists, 13 digs, four blocks and two kills Hope Typer led the Bobcats with 25 digs, while Addy Krotoz added 15.

Dowagiac was led by Caleigh Wimberley and Maggie Weller at the net with 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Wimberley also had three aces and 12 digs. Weller finishe with seven digs, two blocks and an assist.

Brooklyn Smith led the team with 35 assists to go along with three aces. Abbey Dobberstein finished with six kills and 1 digs.

“Brooklyn Smith did a great job moving the ball around to our hitters,” Todd said. “Caleigh Wimberley had an all-around great evening, she did a great job putting the ball away. Maggie Weller did a great job running flares and getting kills at key points during the game.”

Berrien Springs and Buchanan

The visiting Shamrocks were no match for the Bucks, who won their Lakeland Conference match 25-7, 25-4 and 25-13.

The Buchanan front line of Josie West, Faith and Alyssa Carson combined for 22 kills and 13 blocks. West led the Bucks in kills with nine. Faith and Alyssa Carson both had five blocks.

Chloe Aalfs led Buchanan with 10 digs, while Alyvia Hickok had eight digs and 26 assists.

The sweep improved the Bucks to 18-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Edwardsburg volleyball

The Eddies remained tied for first place in the Wolverine Conference following their sweep of host Paw Paw Thursday.

Edwardsburg defeated the Red Wolves 25-11, 25-16 and 25-14.

Drew Glaser led the Eddies in kills with 12, while Sarah Pippin had 10 kills and Liz Pederson eight. Nisa Shier added five kills. Glaser also had two blocks and five digs, Pippin five digs and Pederson three digs.

Ava Meek led Edwardsburg with 11 digs. Lexi Schimpa had 25 assists.

On Saturday, the Eddies went 2-1 at the Battle Creek Pennfield Quad.

Edwardsburg lost to Sturgis 25-20, 12-25, 19-17, but rebounded to defeat Lansing Christian 25-23 and 25-9, and host Pennfield 25-16 and 25-20.

Glaser had 21 kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Shier had 19 kills, two blocks and two digs, while Pippin had 19 kllls and a pair of digs.

Pederson finished the day with 17 kills, nine digs and five blocks. Met had 36 digs, while Alaina DeHart added 20 digs. Schimpa finished with 51 assists, six kills, 11 digs, four blocks and a pair of aces.