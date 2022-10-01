LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for Proposal 2

Editor,

Voters have an opportunity in this election to put key voting rights directly in the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 2 will enhance the fairness and integrity of our elections and protect the ability of every eligible Michigan voter to be heard, regardless of party. Six hundred and sixty-nine thousand signatures were obtained and submitted to the Bureau of Elections to place Prop 2 on the ballot. Proposal 2 provides the following specific voting rights:

Nine days of early in-person voting, which provides additional flexibility and makes the voting process more accessible voter verification with either photo ID or by signing an affidavit attesting to the registered voter’s identity

The right to submit a single application to vote absentee in all elections.

Requirement that military and overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by Election Day.

Requirement for placement of state funded drop boxes for every 15,000 voters in a municipality.

Requirement for state-funded postage for absentee applications and ballots Establishment of a rule that only state and local officials can conduct post-election audits.

Requirement that canvassing boards certify election results based only on official records of votes cast.

Permission for public sources and charities to help fund elections, subject to disclosure rules.

I urge everyone to vote “Yes” on Prop 2 (Promote the Vote) in the upcoming election. Let’s make voting easier and fairer!

Ken Peterson

MAJ USA (Ret.)

Buchanan