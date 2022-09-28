Two injured in Wednesday morning Porter Township crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle Porter Township crash Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at approximately 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, ,his office was called to a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on US-12 and Union Rd. in Porter Township.

Its investigation showed that Martha Cramer, 44, of Marcellus, was traveling east on US-12. She then failed to yield and turned north toward Union Road, in front of a semi-trailer truck that was traveling westbound on US-12. The driver of the semi-trailer truck was Pop Ioan, 42, of Lincolnwood, Illinois. The Semi-trailer truck then continued into a power line pole and sign.

Cramer was transported by SEPSA EMS, to South Bend Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained from the crash. Ioan was transported by Edwardsburg EMS, to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries sustained from the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting agencies include Porter Fire SEPSA EMS, Edwardsburg EMS, Michigan State Police, and MDOT.