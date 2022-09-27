Area residents sentenced on assault, other charges

NILES — Four area residents were sentenced Monday in Berrien County Trial Court here on assault, robbery and other charges.



Adrian Michael Graves, 32, of Old 31 in Niles, pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of a building over $200 and under $1,000 and was sentenced to credit for 10 days served and $535 in fines and costs. Restitution could be assessed at a later date.

The incident occurred May 3 in Niles when he broke a window in a building.

Defense attorney Scott Sanford said Graves is a veteran and has had some post traumatic stress disorder issues.

Dean Russell Loging, 38, of Floral Drive in Niles, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to 12 months probation, credit for three days served and $658 in fines and costs. He can keep the charge off his record if he is successful on probation.

The incident occurred Aug. 1 in Niles Township. Judge Schrock ordered him to get alcohol and anger management counseling.

Travell Maurice Weakley, 31, of Marcellus Highway in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was sentenced to 93 days in jail with credit for six days served. He must pay $460 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred May 16 in Niles. Judge Schrock noted that this was Weakley’s seventh assault related conviction.

Danna Rae Williams, 20, of River Road in Sodus, pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery and was sentenced to three years probation, credit for 19 days served and $1,250 in fines, costs and restitution. She can keep the charge off her record if she is successful on probation.

The incident occurred Feb. 3 in Buchanan. A co-defendant was sentenced to prison. Judge Schrock said the purpose of the probation is to monitor her behavior and address her anger management and immature thinking.