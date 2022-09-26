Roundup: Niles sweeps its competition; Bucks 2-1 at own quad

NILES — The Niles volleyball team continues to build momentum as the regular season is approaching its final month.

On Saturday, the Vikings swept Portage Northern 3-2, St. Joseph 3-0 and Bronson 3-2.

“Today was a great day, we went undefeated on the day and played some of our best volleyball,” said Niles Coach Samantha Zimmerman. “It wasn’t easy though, we showed some amazing grit today going to five sets against two of the teams. We have many young players so we are working on everyone staying focused for the whole game start to finish and not taking plays off. Our goal is one point at a time and playing our best for that 1 point. We played our best a lot today and that was exciting to see. We hope to continue that for another home game Tuesday against Mishawaka.”

The Vikings (17-13-6) defeated Portage Northern 25-21, 25-27, 20-25, 25-17 and 15-9, St. Joseph 25-20, 25-15 and 25-13, and then knocked off perennial state powerhouse Bronson 25-21, 25-12, 24-26, 25-27 and 25-13.

Jillian Bruckner had a huge day at the net with 53 kills and seven blocks. Kendall Gerdes added 20 kills and 14 blocks, while Bree and Brynn Lake both had 14 kills. Brynn Lake also contributed 50 assists and Bree Lake five blocks.

Amelia Florkowski led Niles with 55 digs. Anna Johnson led the Vikings with 55 assists. Nyla Hover had a team-high seven aces.

Buchanan Volleyball

The Bucks went 2-1 at its own quad Saturday.

Buchanan (18-3) defeated Bangor 25-7 and 25-4, lost to No. 5-ranked (Division 3) Kalamazoo Christian 23-25, 25-17 and 15-12, before defeating Michigan Lutheran 25-6 and 25-12.

Josie West had a big day with 25 kills, eight digs, seven aces and three blocks, while Faith Carson finished with 19 kills and eight blocks. Alyssa Carson added 13 kills and three blocks.

Chloe Aalfs ended the day with 12 kills, five aces and three blocks. Alyvia Hickok had 55 assists and four digs.