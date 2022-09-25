Roadrunners play better in rematch with Jayhawks

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College volleyball team got a chance to measure its progress when it hosted Muskegon Community College at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Friday night.

The Roadrunners and Jayhawks met in mid-August with Muskegon defeating Southwestern 25-10, 25-12 and 25-13. Friday night in their second meeting, the Jayhawks defeated the Roadrunners 29-27, 25-20 and 25-21.

“Despite a three-set loss, I am thrilled with how we played tonight,” said SMC Coach Jenny Nate. “The progress we have made in a month is incredible, especially when we truly play at the level I know we are capable of playing at. Tonight was our best overall performance this season. If we can just hold on to the aggressive offensive and defensive energy, grit, focus, and determination, we exhibited tonight the wins will come; I’m beyond excited for the future of this team.”

The loss dropped the Roadrunners to 8-5 overall. Muskegon improved to 14-4.

Faith Rankin (Battle Creek/Lakeview) led Southwestern with seven kills, while she also had three points, an ace, a block and nine digs. Shayla Shears (Edwardsburg) and Bianca Hobson (Kalamazoo/Loy Norrix) both had five kills. Amara Palmer (Niles) and Nikki Nate (Niles) had four and three kills, respectively.

Nate also had 11 points, two aces, five blocks and eight digs. Palmer finished with five blocks. Cadence Knight (Niles) led the team with 13 digs and Emma Beckman (Niles) led the team with 19 assists.