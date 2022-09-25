PHOTO STORY: Notre Dame tops North Carolina 45-32
Published 12:09 pm Sunday, September 25, 2022
Notre Dame’s Rylie Mills celebrates a sack. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
North Carolina defensive back DeAndre Boykins 16 breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) as North Carolina defensive back Giovanni Biggers 27 defends. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton 28 runs as Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser (24) looks to make the tackle. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) goes up for a catch as North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck 3 covers. Mayer would be ruled out of bounds on the catch. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs in for a touchdown against North Carolina. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Country music superstar Eric “Chief” Church was the honorary captain for the North Carolina game against Notre Dame. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks on prior to the Notre Dame game with North Carolina. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Justin Ademilola celebrates his fumble recovery. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) gets knocked out of bounds by North Carolina defensive back DeAndre Boykins 16. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for yardage against North Carolina. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Chris Tyree runs for yardage (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye 10 passes from his own end zone against Notre Dame. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws the ball against North Carolina. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) looks in a touchdown catch during the game against North Carolina. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer (52) flies through the air to push North Carolina wide receiver Kobe Paysour 8 out of bounds. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) runs for yardage against North Carolina. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and North Carolina head coach Mack Brown shake hands after the game between Notre Dame and North Carolina. (Leader photo/AMELIO RODRIGUEZ)
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Visiting Notre Dame built a 38=14 lead against North Carolina, but had to withstand a Tar Heel rally before winning 45-32 Saturday afternoon.
North Carolina (3-1) never got any closer than 18 points in the second half, but it never felt like the Tar Heels were completely out of the game until Chris Tyree’s 1-yard run made it 45-20 with 13:04 to go in the contest.
Notre Dame had a huge offensive day against the Tar Heels as it rolled up 576 yards, which was evenly split between running and passing. The Fighting Irish threw for 289 yards as Drew Pyne was 24-of-34 with three touchdowns. Notre Dame ran for another 287 yards, led by Estime Audric’s 134 yards on 17 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Tyree finished with 80 yards. Michael Mayer caught seven passes for 88 yards and a score.
North Carolina finished with 367 yards of total offense, including 301 yards passing.
Drake Maye was 17-of-32 for 301 yards and five touchdowns. Josh Downs and Antoine Green both caught two touchdown passes. Green had 150 yards on just three receptions.
The Fighting Irish (2-2) head to Las Vegas Saturday to take on Brigham Young University in the annual Shamrock Series game, which is being played at Allegiant Stadium.