PHOTO STORY: Notre Dame tops North Carolina 45-32

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Visiting Notre Dame built a 38=14 lead against North Carolina, but had to withstand a Tar Heel rally before winning 45-32 Saturday afternoon.

North Carolina (3-1) never got any closer than 18 points in the second half, but it never felt like the Tar Heels were completely out of the game until Chris Tyree’s 1-yard run made it 45-20 with 13:04 to go in the contest.

Notre Dame had a huge offensive day against the Tar Heels as it rolled up 576 yards, which was evenly split between running and passing. The Fighting Irish threw for 289 yards as Drew Pyne was 24-of-34 with three touchdowns. Notre Dame ran for another 287 yards, led by Estime Audric’s 134 yards on 17 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Tyree finished with 80 yards. Michael Mayer caught seven passes for 88 yards and a score.

North Carolina finished with 367 yards of total offense, including 301 yards passing.

Drake Maye was 17-of-32 for 301 yards and five touchdowns. Josh Downs and Antoine Green both caught two touchdown passes. Green had 150 yards on just three receptions.

The Fighting Irish (2-2) head to Las Vegas Saturday to take on Brigham Young University in the annual Shamrock Series game, which is being played at Allegiant Stadium.