No. 8-ranked SMC women third at Firebird Invitational

GRAYLING — The No. 8-ranked Southwestern Michigan College women’s cross country team placed third and the No. 15-ranked men’s team finished fourth at the Kirtland Firebird Invitational Friday.

It was the second meet of the season for the Roadrunners, and their first, that consisted entirely of junior college teams.

Lansing Community College swept the team titles. The Stars won the women’s portion of the meet with 35 points, while Grand Rapids Community College was second with 46 points and the Roadrunners third with 88 points.

Lansing scored 58 points to edged Grand Rapids, which finished with 60 points, to for the men’s title. St. Claire County Community College finished third with 86 points. The Roadrunners finished with 113 points.

Amy Rowan, of Oakland Community College, was the individual champion in the girl’s race with a time of 20:19.

Morgan Kesteloot (Lockport, Illinois) led Southwestern with a fourth-place finish and a time of 21:00. Addison Modderman (Lawton) cracked the top 15 as she placed 13th with a time of 21:44.

Kyler Dean, of Muskegon Community College, won the men’s individual title with a time of 26:29.

Dowagiac’s Ethan Saylor was the runner-up with a time of 26:59. Isaiah Beiter, of Lawrence, finished in the top 10 with a seventh-place finish and a time of 27:30.